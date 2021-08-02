HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

ETR HEI opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

