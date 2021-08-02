Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.50 ($80.59).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.86. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

