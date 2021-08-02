Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.24 ($122.64).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 101.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €98.10.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

