FY2021 EPS Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Increased by Analyst (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Great Bear Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

CVE:GBR opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.88 million and a P/E ratio of -122.21. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$19.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.12.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

