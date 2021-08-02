ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 148,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. ALJ Regional has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.78.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 265.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 287,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

