Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,046.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,720.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,574 shares of company stock worth $188,431 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

AFBI stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

