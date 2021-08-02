Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Raised by Piper Sandler

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

