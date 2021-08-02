Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of BC stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 151,635 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

