Reviewing Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infosys and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $20.16, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Compass has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Infosys.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 6.92 $2.61 billion $0.61 36.26 Compass $3.72 billion 1.45 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Summary

Infosys beats Compass on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

