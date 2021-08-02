Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Head-To-Head Review

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Costco Wholesale and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costco Wholesale 0 7 15 0 2.68 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus price target of $410.36, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.20%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Costco Wholesale.

Profitability

This table compares Costco Wholesale and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costco Wholesale 2.53% 27.30% 8.04% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Costco Wholesale and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costco Wholesale $166.76 billion 1.14 $4.00 billion $8.85 48.56 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.36 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

