Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $27.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $117.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.19 million, with estimates ranging from $120.67 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

