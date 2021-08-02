Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.75.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

