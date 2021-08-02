Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.
NYSE:ADC opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
