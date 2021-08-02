Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.