SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $8,833,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $5,773,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

