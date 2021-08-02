ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

