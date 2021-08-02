Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

