TheStreet Downgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

