Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $695.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.59. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $697.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

