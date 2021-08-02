DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of DITHF opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.