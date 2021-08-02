Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WK stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59. Workiva has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

