Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $222.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $227.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

