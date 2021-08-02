Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.
TSE:WCN opened at C$158.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$158.36.
WCN has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.