Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

TSE:WCN opened at C$158.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$158.36.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

