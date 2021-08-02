EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $176.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

