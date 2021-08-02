Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.