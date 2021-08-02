Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

ETR VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €218.61. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

