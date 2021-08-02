Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

SAN opened at €86.88 ($102.21) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.47. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

