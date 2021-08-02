Cameco’s (CCO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.42.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$26.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2374251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

