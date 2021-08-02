Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$288.09.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP opened at C$92.64 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$71.78 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$61.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.