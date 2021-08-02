CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

