Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Reduced by Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

