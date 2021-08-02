AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.60. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

