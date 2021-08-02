Cormark Trims Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Target Price to C$23.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$18.23.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

