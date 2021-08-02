Financial Contrast: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 13.22% 3.52% 1.72% Corporate Office Properties Trust 13.24% 5.29% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 2 10 1 2.92 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $166.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.90 billion 11.12 $356.40 million $6.22 24.78 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.43 $97.37 million $2.12 13.89

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

