Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Grows By 54.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $45.72 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

