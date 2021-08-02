Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Grows By 54.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $45.72 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.