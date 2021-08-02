Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. Sasol has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.