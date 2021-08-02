Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €141.62. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

