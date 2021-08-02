Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celcuity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

