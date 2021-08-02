Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.51 ($20.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.69. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.