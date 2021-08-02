Warburg Research Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €22.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

ETR AIXA opened at €20.78 ($24.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.70. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

