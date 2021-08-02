Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.29 ($73.28).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Thursday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €57.25 ($67.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.