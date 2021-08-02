The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.43 ($13.45).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

