Nevro (NVRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.46.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.