Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $110.18 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.