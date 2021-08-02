Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

