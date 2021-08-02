Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR:FME opened at €66.54 ($78.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €78.72 ($92.61). The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

