Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI stock opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.98.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

