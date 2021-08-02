Goosehead Insurance, Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

