Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $397.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.13. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

