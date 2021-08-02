Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.65.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.65. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

