Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.31.

Shares of TOU opened at C$34.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,667,454.49.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

